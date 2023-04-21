PLAQUEMINES, La. (WGNO) — A Gretna woman is dead after a crash in Plaquemines parish Friday (April 21st).

Reports show 45-year-old Janiece Harvey was driving south on LA 39 near Hughes Street when she veered off the road striking a tree. Harvey was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

A toxicology sample was taken from Harvey at the time of the crash, but impairment is not suspected.

The crash remains under investigation.

