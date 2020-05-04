Fat Boy’s Pizza adding outdoor seating & shifting business operations

METAIRIE, La.– Restaurants in Jefferson Parish are taking small steps to getting back to normal.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez checks out how operations are going at one local restaurant which is changing the way they operate.

“It’s definitely a change in operations for us. It is something new and definitely not our normal way of doing business,” Nick Binnings with Fat Boy’s Pizza said.

Right now at Fat Boy’s Pizza in Metairie, their slice of life is challenging, but they are meeting the challenge.

“It is an operational challenge to take our internal operations and bring it outside to the guests. It is also a challenge for guests as well. They are not used to sitting outside,” he said.

Restaurants in Jefferson Parish are now able to be open for business for take-out and to-go orders, but guests can eat outside.

“We brought out the outdoor tent and we added six tables. We already have a patio. Tables are 10-feet away from each other. I’d say normally inside we’d seat about 125 people, but now outside we can seat right around 30,” he said.

“We are dealing with a completely different environment, so we definitely are asking for your patience. I think the consumer and for us we are getting it. It’ll work out for the time being and hopefully we will get past all this quickly,” Binnings said.