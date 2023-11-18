UPDATE (11/15/2023): On November 14, 2023, Farmerville Police were informed of rapid gunfire in the area of Gulley Street at East Jackson Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that several rounds went through two separate residences, where homeowners were unharmed.

According to police, the rounds that entered the residences narrowly missed the sleeping occupants of the residences. If anyone has any information about the shooting, contact authorities at 318-368-2226.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the Farmerville Police Department announced that they are investigating a drive-by shooting that reportedly occurred in the areas of Gulley Street and East Jackson. Police confirmed that several houses were damaged during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. KTVE/KARD will keep you up to date with the latest.