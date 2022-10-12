Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, Farmerville Police were dispatched to the Union General Hospital in reference to a victim who was assaulted. Upon arrival, officers located a 67-year-old male suffering from head injuries after allegedly being struck several times with a baseball bat.

According to officials, they discovered that the victim arrived at his home on Doyle Street when 34-year-old Nadaniel Walker allegedly approached the victim, striking the victim’s head with a baseball bat as he exited his vehicle. After the incident, the victim drove himself to the hospital.

Officers made contact with Walker on Doyle Street and placed him into custody. According to police, Walker was in possession of the baseball bat during the arrest.

He was charged with Second-Degree Aggravated Battery, Cruelty to the Infirmed/Aged Persons, and Possession of a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon.