Fantasy sports betting regulations near passage in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) —Residents of the 47 Louisiana parishes where voters agreed to legalize fantasy sports betting are edging closer to being able to compete for the online cash prices. The Senate voted 31-3 Friday to set the regulations needed before betting can begin. The proposal still needs approval from the House before it can reach the governor’s desk. In fantasy sports, people create imaginary teams of real-life sports players and score points based on how those players perform in actual games. Websites such as DraftKings and FanDuel charge an entry fee and offer payouts to winners. Voters in three-quarters of Louisiana parishes agreed in the November 2018 election to legalize fantasy sports betting in their parishes.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction