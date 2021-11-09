Fantasy Football: Ollie’s take on NFL Week 10

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — What can one say about a wild Week 9?

The NFL had a lot of studs that simply did not show up and a few that we didn’t expect to, did so in a big way. But don’t panic. It’s time to start positioning yourself for Fantasy playoffs

Let’s talk about 26-year-old Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner first.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The former Pitt Panther recorded three touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and according to an ESPN article, Conner became the fourth player with 11 TDs from scrimmage through his first nine games with a team since 1990. In doing so, he joins an elite group consisting of Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Fred Taylor.

I expect Conner to be great while Chase Edmonds nurses a high ankle sprain for the next month.

If you are on the cusp of the playoffs, and you need Conner then ride him until the wheels come off.

If he is your third running back and you don’t need him, consider trading him for one of the injured stars slated to come back in the next two weeks. Remember, we are trying to hit our stride at Week 15 when the Fantasy playoffs start.

David Montgomery of the Chicago Bears (Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Chris Carson of the Seattle Seahawks (Photo: David Berding/Getty Images)

Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Three guys to keep your eyes on as you make your final push to the playoffs are David Montgomery (Chicago Bears), Chris Carson (Seattle Seahawks) and Kareem Hunt (Cleveland Browns). All of them are coming off injuries and should carry you through the playoffs.

MRB bartender Oliver “Ollie” Stevenson hosts Martini Monday at MRB and serves up a few Fantasy Football tips for WGNO. (Photo: MRB)

Oh, and our ‘Garbage Time’ player of the week is New York Jets (2-6) wide receiver Elijah Moore, who caught seven passes for 84 yards and scored two touchdowns in a losing effort to the Colts on Sunday.

Good luck with Week 10, and always remember to tip your bartender.

Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021 and “Ollie” is currently in training to qualify in field archery for The World Games 2022.