NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Friday nights lights are back, and while those lights burn bright after dark, much of the daytime heat is still around.

So what’s a fan to do?

“You have no clue. God has blessed us today because it is overcast but usually we are sweating buckshots up in his heat, but we’re bearing it out right now,” De La Salle football mom Charri Schairer said.

We spoke to several fans at the Newman De La Salle scrimmage who say they’ll be here regardless of the heat because they come prepared.

“I’ve got a fan, I have a personal mini fan. I usually bring my ice chest but we couldn’t bring it in, but I have these cool wraps I mean I come stocked up ready for the game,” Newman football mom Toyia Richardson said.

As you can imagine, everyone is hoping the cool weather comes soon so the scorching hot games will quickly become a thing of the past.

“It’s better than this heat. You can’t escape the heat. We can at least warm up in the winter time but we can’t escape this heat, and nothing we can’t get away from the heat,” Schairer said.

