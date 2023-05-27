JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Jeanerette’s famous Yellow Bowl restaurant has officially closed its doors for good.

The restaurant announced on Facebook the official closure was supposed to be on Sunday, but they ran all out of food Thursday night, marking the end of an era for one of the most famous restaurants in the area. Yellow Bowl was known as a staple for many people all across Acadiana.

“It’s a community icon,” said employee Kristen Ghent. “It has been here forever, so it is sad for everyone.”

People from all over Acadiana traveled to get one last bite before it closed. “We lived in Houma, and we came from Houma many many times to go back to Lafayette to visit family. This is where we would stop with our children on the way,” says Marie Voorhies.

The closure of the Yellow Bowl made noise all across Louisiana as 95-year-old Peter Prevost drove two hours from New Orleans to enjoy the food he grew up eating and look back at the memories he made. “The last occasion you might say was a New Year’s Eve party and everybody knew everybody, and we had one hell of a good time,” Prevost said.

Many yellow Bowl fans are hoping this is not the end of their favorite restaurant. With the building being for sale they wish someone will buy it and keep the history of the Yellow Bowl alive.

