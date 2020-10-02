Family of Missing Houma man speaks out about remains found 22 years later

Thursday morning remains were discovered in Houma, who were believed to be Shannon Harris.

“22 years ago this family has been wondering where their loved one is,” said Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman.

At the corner of North Hollywood Road and Ninth Street in Houma, remains of who is believed to be 30-year-old Shannon Harris were found after a break in the 22-year-old case.

“We’re happy to know where he was and that we can have some closure now,” says Harris’ sister, La’Cha Lyons.

In 1998 Lyons says her brother was headed to Dallas to attend arts school. He never made it.

His close friend 47-year-old Stanley Briggs is charged with second degree murder for Harris’ death.

Police responded to a disturbance call, concerning Briggs last month. That is when he opened up about his involvement in Harris’ disappearance.

The family says they are relieved to know where he’s at, but this chapter of their lives is not over.

“You never close a chapter, you always going to have love for your loved one. So, it’s never a closing of a chapter. You know, when you’re dealing with a loved one that’s been missing all these years,” says Andrea Lyons.

“My kids never understood. I always “The First 48.” If I could just see him on there, just to keep hope.”