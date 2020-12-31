Luke Letlow’s family releases official statement following death; funeral set

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two days after his untimely death due to COVID-19, the family of Luke Letlow has officially released a statement regarding the recent passing of Luke.

“We are heartbroken to have lost Luke far too early, and with far too much promise, but we are immensely grateful for all that Luke achieved in a life defined by service to others and a steadfast commitment to making a real difference in this world. The incredible outpouring of support from across our community, state, and country is a testament to how many lives Luke impacted through his friendship, leadership and genuine goodness. Luke had a servant’s heart, and that was evident in every conversation he had, with people of every walk of life. Our family is so thankful for the outpouring of support we have received, and will work every day to honor his memory and the legacy he leaves behind.” Family of Luke Letlow

The funeral for the late Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has been set for 2 p.m. Saturday at North Monroe Baptist Church under direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe.