A little after noon on Sunday a family of five out boating had to be rescued by the New Orleans Fire Department.

The family was on a boat when the motor got tangled in a crab trap.

The boat capsized dumping everyone into the water.

Firefighters got into two fireboats, along with two off-duty firefighters in their personal.

They found the family hanging onto an ice chest. Everyone was wearing life vests, and was brought to land safely.