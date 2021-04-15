Family members ask Coast Guard questions about 12 missing crew members on capsized boat in Gulf

PORT FOURCHON, La.– At the Port Fourchon fire station, families of the 12 missing crew members aboard the Seacor Power which capsized on Tuesday finally got to ask the U.S. Coast Guard and Seacor Power officials questions.

“I asked is the rig steady? Is it moving? He said no, it is steady,” Marion Cuyler said.

Marion Cuyler’s fiance—Chaz Morales is a crane operator, who’s still missing.

“Getting more information helps us feel better about things,” she said.

One thing family members like Marion did learn is that now that the weather is clearing up a bit, divers could go back out to the vessel to try and rescue those workers still on board.

“I believe they are back in the water and there are 8 to 10 divers with Don John Salvage doing the diving,” she said.

Family members believe that the crew members didn’t have time to get off the boat when the weather hit hard.

“All 12 members should be on that boat waiting to be rescued. We are trying to not think of the worse. We have to keep the hope and faith alive,” Cuyler said.