METAIRIE (WGNO) — “Family Gras is a FREE event that features the spectacle of Mardi Gras parades, cuisine, local art, a kids’ court, and outdoor concerts by national artists as well as Louisiana favorites!

Shop the Art Market for items such as Louisiana photography, hair accessories, hand-crafted jewelry, and more. Our Kids’ Court has various activities for kids 12 and younger, such as face painting, hand-wax art, and interactive games.

After the music ends, stay for an up-close look at the krewes of Excalibur, Symphony, and Madhatters as they roll in front of the Family Gras site on Friday and Saturday nights.” – visitjeffersonparish.com

Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11, 2023

Mardi Gras Plaza 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, across from Lakeside Shopping Center

Free

VIP Royal Pass

Schedule of Events Friday 4:00pm: Gates Open 5:00pm: Vince Vance & the Valiants 6:00pm: The Jacksons 6:30pm: Krewe of Excalibur rolls Krewe of Symphony follows Saturday 8:00am: Gates Open for race Mardi Gras 5K and Kids’ Half Mile Kids Race: 9:00am 5K: 9:20am 10:00am: Gates Open for Family Gras 11:00am The Imagination Movers 12:15pm: Hailey Whitters 1:30pm: AJ Croce – Croce Plays Croce 3:00pm: Don Felder (formerly of The Eagles) 4:30pm: Rick Springfield 5:00pm: Magical Krewe of MadHatters rolls



Click here for more information about Family Gras.

