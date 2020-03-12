Family Fundraiser for Neglected Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA - For one family, finding the dog of their dreams on Facebook was easy! It wasn't until they went to pick him up, that things got tough.

Alexia Dupre says when she decided to add a Great Dane to her family, she was overjoyed to find a Facebook group dedicated to matching local Great Danes - with Louisiana families.

"When we originally joined the group, we thought oh great! But, as soon as I posted about this dog needing help, people were quick to judge! They said things like, oh, you shouldn't have taken on a dog like this!" says Dupre.

Alexia adopted Louis after seeing his picture on the group’s page. She reached out to the profile immediately!

"We saw a post from a family that said the Great Dane was available for adoption because they were moving." Said Dupre.

Excitement turned to shock, when the family went to pick Louis up, and found him 100 pounds underweight!

“He would barely come to us, he was shaking.” Says Dupre.

Louis has heart worm and severe damage to his tail that requires surgery. Medical bills tally up to $1200 dollars. Dupre and her family are now asking for donations to help cover the cost to get Louis healthy.

“We don't want to send him away. We love him. His tail has to be cast every 3 days. Right now, we are trying to regenerate the skin. Please be aware of these Facebook groups and these people online! They are not all going to tell you the truth."

If you want to make a donation to help Louis, click here