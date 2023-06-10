HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In 2014 Bossier City native Nelson Wells, Jr. was arrested in China on drug charges, now his family pleads for humanitarian release.

He was convicted and sentenced to death. A Chinese court commuted the death sentence to life in prison which was eventually reduced to 22 years. The 22-year sentence was handed down in 2019 without the benefit of time served.

His parents Cynthia and Nelson Sr. have been doing everything they can over the years to get him released they have hired lawyers in China with no results. They tried to do everything on their own, but now they are going public asking for the community’s help.

“I would imagine that if anybody was in my shoes and they could feel my pain and Cynthia’s pain; that if they were to just pitch in and fight in any form or fashion whether it’s writing to the congressman calling the congressman, the state representative – we need that,” Nelson Wells, Sr. said.

Through their research, Nelson’s parents found a law in China that covers humanitarian and health releases.

Nelson Jr. has many health issues including seizures and high blood pressure. They believe his health would qualify him to be released. He is already in an area of the prison for the elderly and sick.

“So this law allows us to speak in Nelson’s behalf to say he fits the criteria of his illnesses; release him, send him home,” Wells, Sr. said.

They ask that the community reach out to their elected officials, especially Louisiana Senators. There is a website created by the family where the community can learn more about Nelson’s story, read letters from Nelson, and even donate to aid in the fight to bring Nelson back to the States.

“We would welcome every little bit. As big or as small, anything – anything,” Wells, Sr. said.

Nelson’s mother Cynthia’s heartbreak is obvious but she holds on to her faith and urges her son to do the same.

“Nelson this is your mother, you know our relationship so all we ask you to do is keep holding on by faith. The faith that we have trained you from a child, don’t depart from it cause help is on the way.

They are also looking for help from people who know about Chinese law, the legal system, or the Chinese government.

Senator Bill Cassidy’s office provided a statement regarding Nelson Wells, Jr.:

“Our team has been in touch with Mr. Wells’ family and the State Department. We are exploring every option to help get him out of China,” Joe Ramallo, Press Secretary, Speechwriter for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

If you are interested in helping, click HERE for the website and more information.

