Family and friends remember miner killed in salt mine collapse

LAFAYETTE (KLFY) – Friends and family are remembering one of the miners killed in the Avery Island Salt Mine collapse.

Lance Begnaud II of Broussard was killed on Monday. He was 27 years old. Rescue crews found his body Tuesday morning.

His wife, Alexandra, posted this on Facebook Tuesday night.

I just want to thank everyone for all the love, support, comfort and prayers at this time! As we are torn into pieces and our hearts are shattered and lost for words, we are trying to keep the faith within us! My dear husband will be missed so so so very much by everyone! Again, thank you to everyone! ALEXANDRA BEGNAUD

Friends tell us Lance married the love of his life just over a year ago.

He started working at the Cargill Salt Mine on Avery Island in July as a Production Miner. He graduated from Parkville Baptist School in Baton Rouge.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.