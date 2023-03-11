NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Crowds came out all over Louisiana to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

On the North Shore, one celebration kicked off in Covington with their Fifth Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade put on by the Covington Celtic Club. The parade started at the Columbia St. Tap Room and ended at Jewel’s Cigar and Briar shop.

Lots of families came out to celebrate and support their friends and family in the parade. Entertainment featured the St. Paul Band and to the tunes of bag pipes.

Not too far away over on the banks of Bayou Lafourche in downtown Thibodaux another St. Patrick’s Day celebration took place.

The event was a collaboration effort between friends of Bayou Lafourche and the Barataria Terrebonne National Estuary.

The event featured live music, food and paddling on the bayou.

