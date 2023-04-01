NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Families headed to Storyland for City Park’s annual Egg Scramble event.

The egg hunt featured 35,000 eggs spread throughout the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park. The hunt also included special golden eggs that featured tickets to City Putt mini golf course.

After all the eggs were collected those attending were able to enjoy one of a kind balloon art, a DJ, unlimited amusement-park rides, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

“I’m not sure who has more fun at our Easter events, the guests or our staff,” said Director of Recreational Services, Waymon Morris. “We get a kick out of seeing everyone scamper for eggs and just enjoying the Amusement Park outside of regular business hours.

City Park will also host an adult-only egg hunt for those wishing to partake in Easter festivities. The event will be held Saturday, April 8th from 7-10 p.m. at the Carousel Gardens. More information can be found on their website.

