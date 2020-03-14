Families dealing with Coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- With the schools closing their doors, parents are trying to find a new normal but, many have concerns.

“Yeah I have concerns because I just had a baby and being concerned to make sure that he’s immune to the corona and how will it effect him,” Jerry McClure, parent.

With concerns of coronavirus spreading in the New Orleans area and kids having to stay home, parents are wondering what they should do with their kids. Some are even here at the park trying to fill the time.

"Well we were hoping to come out here early to beat everybody else and there is literally no one else here. We brought our hand sanitizer, we brought our wipes. We are prepared. She is going to take a bath when we get home," shared Tyler Kesler. "We are concerned because schools are closed and we are just trying to fill the time. The plan is currently I’ll be home with here and we are doing some distance learning. This is a whole new situation so we are just seeing how it goes.”

K-12 schools will be closed for the next 30 days in Louisiana. IF your child relied on school lunch, contact the school to see if the cafeteria is still serving. Many Louisiana schools are working on a plan to still provide kids with meals.