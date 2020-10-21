Award-winning Chef Alon Shaya teams up with new Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– Award-winning Chef Alon Shaya will debut a restaurant and bar in the new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences in New Orleans.

The restaurant is said to offer a fresh perspective on a classic Louisiana dining experience in a festive and inviting atmosphere at the Hotel’s street level.

Alon Shaya was included in Esquire magazine’s Chef to Watch. He’s won several James Beard awards. He’s lived in New Orleans for nearly two decades, and owns the popular Saba Restaurant located Uptown.

His new restaurant is set to open at the Four Seasons in early 2021.