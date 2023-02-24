FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Her car is totaled and she’s shaken up, but 16-year-old Kirsten Houston says she’s thankful to be alive.

“I had to get 8 staples and I had a brain bleed,” she explained.

Monday night Kirsten was driving home when she crashed her Chrysler 300 at County Road 32 and Highway 98 in Fairhope. Pieces of the car are still scattered on the side of the road Thursday.

“All I see is headlights in my passenger side. I never thought it would happen to me and that was a big eye opener,” Houston said.

The impact initially left her unconscious, but despite head injuries she vividly remembers a woman in camouflage coming to her rescue moments later, pulling her from the car and waiting for help to arrive.

“At that moment, since I’m so young, I just needed my parents and I couldn’t have them. You were there for me when my mom couldn’t be and I thank you so much for that,” she said.

She’s now searching for that person who cared so much to stop and do all she could to make sure she was alright.

“I was trying to keep myself calm and she was there holding me the whole time telling me it’s going to be okay and that helped a lot,” Kirsten continued.

Paramedics arrived minutes after the crash, but her injuries required quick attention. Shortly after additional help was requested and she was flown by helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

That quick thinking Monday night made all the difference in her time of need, she says. Now, Kirsten is hoping that person is watching so she can let her know just how much she’s appreciated.

“I would tell her thank you so much. You helped me a lot. I was just praying that I was going to be okay,” she said.

If you can help reunite the two you can reach out to the family by calling (251) 747-2484.