Failure to wear a mask could result in a $500 fine or community service

NEW ORLEANS – It’s been just under a week since Mayor Cantrell moved the city into phase 3.2. However, she says if residents play their cards right, the city could be in phase 3.3 as soon as next week.

“If we want to move forward into phase 3.3, what we do now will ultimately determine where we will be,” said Cantrell.

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Orleans Parish, Cantrell says the city could move into phase 3.3 by Halloween. This will allow at least 6,000 fans inside of the Superdome and larger gathering sizes indoors and outdoors. But CDC guidelines have to be thoroughly met.



‘Wearing that mask, keeping that distance, and avoiding large gatherings,” explained Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of New Orleans Department of Health. “We know what has allowed us to have the lowest positivity rate in the state and certainly in the region,” Cantrell says if residents or visitors refuse to wear their masks in public places, they’ll have to pay the price. “They could be fined up to $500 based on our police officers’ discretion. Can’t pay the $500 fine? You can surely work it off cleaning litter in the City of New Orleans cause it’s a lot to clean up,” said Cantrell. “We’re making this call-to-action today because we literally can do it by taking action now!”



Cantrell also says on Friday, banners will be put up along Bourbon Street to encourage patrons to mask up.