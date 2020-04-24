Face masks could be huge part of life after Governor’s stay at home order ends

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Governor John Bel Edwards hinted Thursday at mask requirements for businesses after his current stay at home order ends next week.

“If you want to successfully open your business, you need to be protecting people from COVID-19,” said Gov. Edwards. “And they are gonna expect to see the cashier is wearing a mask. If we get back to where you have dining on premises, that the waiters and the waitresses are wearing a mask. People stocking the shelves should be wearing a mask. Otherwise, you run the risk that people are not gonna come in your store.”

Gov. Edwards is encouraging everyone to wear a protective mask when out in public. The state received a donation of cloth, washable masks from Hanes.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office is distributing those donated cloth masks to several organizations that are servicing vulnerable and in-need populations, as a means to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the Capital Region.

The Mayor’s office is distributing 28,500 masks to both the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. Both organizations are providing needed food and services to vulnerable populations, and will include the donated masks with distributions to their recipients.

An additional 28,500 masks were made available to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, in support of the system’s continued feeding efforts for students.

Broome is also providing 500 masks to each of the 23 nursing homes located in East Baton Rouge Parish, as well as 28,500 masks to the Baton Rouge Health District, for distribution and use at hospitals in the parish.

A Houston area judge signed an order requiring people older than 10 years old to wear face masks in public places for 30 days or face a $1,000 dollar fine. Governor Edwards sayid he doesn’t see that happening in Louisiana. He said wearing a mask is being polite.

“When you wear a mask, you’re protecting someone else. When they wear a mask, they’re protecting you and that’s what we should do,” said Governor Edwards.