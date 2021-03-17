Extra COVID-19 doses? How local providers are avoiding trashing vaccines

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Pharmacies across the Capitol City are finding left over doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of their shift.

Ochsner Medical Director, Dr. Ralph Dauterive, worries some facilities are throwing away extra doses.

Ochsner and a local pharmacy named Bocage are calling next day appointments to receive the vaccine early to avoid trashing extra doses.

“Sometimes our team will end up staying an hour or so late because people who had their late appointments will end up going to Walgreens or some place else and didn’t cancel their appointment with us. So we have that list of people to call in and our team will get it done,” said Dr. Dauterive.

“If you think about it, if you throw a while away you are throwing a life away,” said Dr. Jared Binney, Bocage Pharmacy manager.

Daily doses can not be used at a later time since the vaccines have to be properly refrigerated for a certain amount of time.

Bocage Pharmacy schedules 24 appointments per day, but at least two or three patients cancel a day.

“We would get anybody before they will be thrown away,” Dr. Binney said.

Officials with the Louisiana National Guard say during their mass vaccine sites they try their best to reach out to the general public with their extra doses to give them the chance to get vaccinated.

Vaccine sites wants to remind people to cancel your initial appointment if you found an appointment at another site which better suits you.

This will avoid providers to have left over doses.