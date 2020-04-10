Explosion and fire injures one worker at the Valero Refinery in St. Bernard Parish

MERAUX, LA.– The St. Bernard Fire Department is assisting in putting out a fire at the Valero Refinery in Meraux.

According to a statement from Valero, At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Friday a fire broke out at the refinery. Valero’s emergency response team is on the scene and working closely with the St. Bernard Fire Department. The fire is contained to the immediate area and no off-site impact is expected. Valero did confirm that one worker was injured and has been transported off-site to a local hospital.