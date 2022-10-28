METAIRIE (WGNO) — St. Charles Catholic’s Ayden Authement returned from a broken wrist injury that sidelined him for five weeks. Comets lost the game he went out, as well as two others. Authement went off Friday afternoon in a 35-14 SCC victory over Country Day, but not without the help of his defense.

The opening Drive for Country Day saw a high snap over the head of McAllister Callejo, recovered by DB Logan Barrios. That play set up great field position for Authement for a 16-yard touchdown run.

With four minutes left in the half, Authement scored again – 26 yards. 14-0, Comets.

The Cajuns would fumble the next drive, knocked loose by Ian Arnett and recovered by Re’Shawn Hilaire. Authement sealed a 1st-half hat trick on a 4-yard run with 37 seconds left in the half.

Would Country Day take a knee? No.

The Cajuns hand it off to RB Jack Schwing, who takes it 79 yards to the house. 21-7 at half.



Authement spread the wealth in the second half, pitching it to Samare Scott. Moments later, Scott scored to make it 28-7, Comets.

Country Day was not done. Callejo found Mason Snyder for a big gain that set up a Jack Schwing 3-yard run. 28-14.

The Comets sealed the deal with a 3-yard run of their own by Davon Stirgus.



FINAL: ST CHARLES CATHOLIC 35, COUNTRY DAY 14.