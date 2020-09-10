EXCITING NEWS: When to expect Commander’s Palace to reopen.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- “It’s hasn’t been easy,” explained Ti Adelaide Martin, Co-Proprietor of Commander’s Palace.

Nestled in the middle of the tree-lined Garden District, a recognizable sign still shines bright even during a pandemic.

“We thought we had seen it all,” said Martin, “Been there done that.”

Commander’s Palace has been a landmark since 1893 and they’ve faced their fair share of challenge over the years and never thought a global pandemic would be on that list.

“We made it through Katrina, so I’m sure we can make it through this,” reasoned Martin.

Like all of the other challenges, a pandemic won’t stop their success.

“Today was the first day I’ve smelt the place smelling like the restaurant,” described Lally Brennan, Co-Proprietor.

It’s been six long months since the iconic New Orleans staple, Commander’s Palace has been closed but, on Friday they will open their door to the public. There will be a few things that will look a little different.

“We are excited to reopen and we going to follow all of the rules, like temperature checks,” said Brennan. “Our people will wear masks. There will be social distancing. Only half of the dining rooms are set since we are at 50% capacity.”

Now that the cooks ate back in the kitchen, Martin and Brennan are hoping that residents and visitors will join them again for a taste of New Orleans.

To get the celebration kicked off, Friday Commander’s Palace will begin with offering dinners and jazz brunch.