Eviction courts scheduled to reopen June 15th; Residents fearful they’ll end up on streets

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Housing Justice Coalition, which is part of the New Orleans Renter’s Right Assembly held an anti-eviction demonstration today in front of City Hall and courts to send a message.

Residents came out to speak out at this “die-in” demonstration, now that the eviction courts are scheduled to reopen on June 15th. Their goal is to protect renters from getting evicted.

Because of the coronavirus crisis, in early May, the New Orleans City Council passed a resolution in favor of keeping First and Second City Courts closed for evictions through August 24th. With the reopening of eviction courts now on June 15th, hundreds of people living in our community are worried that they will be evicted and end up on the streets.

Protesters held the “die-in” because they said if the eviction courts are reopened then people will die.

When the courts reopen landlords who do not have federally backed mortgages can file eviction papers against renters. Renters should know they do legally owe rent to their landlords, yet landlords can renegotiate terms of the lease agreements with the tenants. Because of the pandemic, they could do so, but they aren’t required to.

Protestors say they need more time and they are hoping with the help of the City of New Orleans that something could be done.