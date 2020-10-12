Everything you need to know about mail-in-voting

Mailboxes in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Election Day is approaching and KVEO wants to ensure residents have everything they need to know before casting their ballot.

With the 2020 election taking place during a pandemic, many people are concerned about voting in person.

There is an alternative to voting in person that some people may be eligible for: mail-in-voting.

Mail-in-voting gives residents the opportunity to have their votes counted without having to go out in public.

However, mail-in-voting is not an option for everyone. Despite the worries of the pandemic, Texas, along with four other states, are not allowing residents to use COVID-19 as a reason to mail-in-vote.

Instead, Texans will have to meet certain criteria to cast their vote from home.

The State of Texas allows residents to request a ballot by mail if they meet one of these four requirements:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

If you do fall under any of these, you will then have to follow several steps to request a ballot.

First, print out this form and complete each applicable section.

After filling out the form, mail or scan/email it to the Early Voting Clerk in your county. However, if you choose to email the application, the form must also be mailed.

A list of Early Voting Clerk locations in the RGV can be found below:

Cameron County

Remi Garza – Elections Administrator

1050 E. Madison St., Brownsville, Texas 78520

PO Box 3587 Brownsville, Texas 78523

Email: elections@co.cameron.tx.us or Remi.Garza@co.cameron.tx.us

(956) 544-0809 — FAX: (956) 550-7298

Hidalgo County

Yvonne Ramon — Elections Administrator

101 S 10th Ave., Edinburg, TX 78539

P.O. Box 659, Edinburg 78540-0659

Email: Elections@co.hidalgo.tx.us or Yvonne.Ramon@co.hidalgo.tx.us

(956) 318-2570 — FAX: (956) 393-2039

Starr County

John Lee Rodriguez — Interim Elections Administrator

100 N. FM 3167, Ste. 206, Rio Grande City 78582

Email: starr.elections@co.starr.tx.us

(956) 716-4800 — FAX: (956) 716-8222

Willacy County

Christina Rodriguez Torres — Elections Administrator

190 N. 3rd St., Raymondville 78580

Email: elections.administrator@co.willacy.tx.us or Christina.Torres@co.willacy.tx.us

(956) 689-2387 — FAX: (956) 689-5341