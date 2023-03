EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A Eunice man found dead in a vehicle, has been identified.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, deputies received reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and North St. Mary Street.

When they arrived, he said, they found several shell casings and a black male inside a vehicle who was dead.

The victim has been identified as Jamacan Malveaux, 27 of Eunice.