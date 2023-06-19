SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Power outages caused by Friday’s storms persist across the ArkLaTex as we move into Monday afternoon, but crews are working to restore service across the region. Here are the current SWEPCO estimates on when your power may return.

Northwest Louisiana

Northwest and Northeast Bossier ParishJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
North of Plain DealingUnder assessment
South/Southeast of Plain DealingJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
West of Dixie Under assessment
Southeast of DixieJune 23, 12:00 p.m.
Benton June 20, 10:00 p.m.
Shreveport Downtown Airport – west sideUnder assessment
Shreveport Downtown Airport – otherJune 19, 10:00 p.m.
Bossier City – near Plantation Park ElementaryJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
Bossier City – north of Willis Knighton BossierJune 19, 10:00 p.m.
Bossier City – Shed Rd. to Hwy 220June 22, 11:00 p.m.
Bossier City – between Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles to the Hot Wheels Skating PalaceJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
Bossier City – just west of Barksdale Air Force BaseVaries: June 22, 10:00 p.m. and June 24, 10:00 p.m.
Haughton/Sligo/AtkinsJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
Frierson/KingstonJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
Stonewall – northeast areaJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
Keachi/KeithvilleJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
Clear LakeUnder assessment
Grand Cane – east of KingstonJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
StonewallJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
North of Kickapoo/GlosterJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
Hall SummitUnder assessment
Martin VillageJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
East Coushatta/ Grand BayouJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
LibertyUnder assessment
Campti/Creston/Chestnut/ReadhimerJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
Goldanna – south sideJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
AllenJune 20, 8:00 p.m.
HargisJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
Many – east of townJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
Minden – west of the cityJun 19, 10:00 p.m.

Northeast Texas

MarshallJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
Ashland/DianaJune 23, 10:00 p.m.

Southwest Arkansas

Horatio/ North DeQueen/ Avon/ GillhamJune 21, 10:00 p.m.
Murfreesboro/Blevins/ Washington/ FultonUnder assessment