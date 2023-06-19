SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Power outages caused by Friday’s storms persist across the ArkLaTex as we move into Monday afternoon, but crews are working to restore service across the region. Here are the current SWEPCO estimates on when your power may return.

Northwest Louisiana

Northwest and Northeast Bossier Parish June 24, 10:00 p.m. North of Plain Dealing Under assessment South/Southeast of Plain Dealing June 24, 10:00 p.m. West of Dixie Under assessment Southeast of Dixie June 23, 12:00 p.m. Benton June 20, 10:00 p.m. Shreveport Downtown Airport – west side Under assessment Shreveport Downtown Airport – other June 19, 10:00 p.m. Bossier City – near Plantation Park Elementary June 24, 10:00 p.m. Bossier City – north of Willis Knighton Bossier June 19, 10:00 p.m. Bossier City – Shed Rd. to Hwy 220 June 22, 11:00 p.m. Bossier City – between Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles to the Hot Wheels Skating Palace June 24, 10:00 p.m. Bossier City – just west of Barksdale Air Force Base Varies: June 22, 10:00 p.m. and June 24, 10:00 p.m. Haughton/Sligo/Atkins June 23, 10:00 p.m. Frierson/Kingston June 20, 10:00 p.m. Stonewall – northeast area June 20, 10:00 p.m. Keachi/Keithville June 24, 10:00 p.m. Clear Lake Under assessment Grand Cane – east of Kingston June 20, 10:00 p.m. Stonewall June 24, 10:00 p.m. North of Kickapoo/Gloster June 20, 10:00 p.m. Hall Summit Under assessment Martin Village June 20, 10:00 p.m. East Coushatta/ Grand Bayou June 24, 10:00 p.m. Liberty Under assessment Campti/Creston/Chestnut/Readhimer June 20, 10:00 p.m. Goldanna – south side June 20, 10:00 p.m. Allen June 20, 8:00 p.m. Hargis June 20, 10:00 p.m. Many – east of town June 20, 10:00 p.m. Minden – west of the city Jun 19, 10:00 p.m.

Northeast Texas

Marshall June 23, 10:00 p.m. Ashland/Diana June 23, 10:00 p.m.

Southwest Arkansas

Horatio/ North DeQueen/ Avon/ Gillham June 21, 10:00 p.m. Murfreesboro/Blevins/ Washington/ Fulton Under assessment