Errant firework sparks 2-alarm fire, NOFD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Revelers were still celebrating the new year on Saturday afternoon when an errant firework ignited a nearby shed of a New Orleans East home in the 4900 block of Eastview Drive.

It took 41 minutes for 16 New Orleans Fire Department units and 45 personnel to bring the 2-alarm fire under control after receiving the 911 call from the owner of the shed at 3:29 p.m. Initially, the call was of smoke and possible trash burning in the area, Once the New Orleans realized the fire was in the backyard of a home at 4901 Werner.

A first alarm was requested at 3:39 p.m., with a second 14 minutes later.

According to the NOFD report, a strong southerly wind caused this fire to progress from the shed of the occupied dwelling at 4900 Eastview Dr. to the rear of the home itself, then to the shed and rear of an abandoned camel-backed dwelling at 4908 Eastview Dr. and finally extending to the rear deck of an occupied double at 4926-28 Eastview Dr.

According to witnesses, fireworks were seen hitting the dried foliage-covered shed of the dwelling at 4900 Eastview Dr. Multiple groups were in the neighborhood setting off fireworks, making it difficult to determine which direction they came from.

the fire was determined to be accidentally caused by fireworks and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.