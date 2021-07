LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Zip NOLA, the region’s first and only swamp zipline experience is now officially open at 301 Peavine Road in LaPlace.

Five zip lines built 60 feet above the Maurepas Swamp offers visitors a chance to zipline over alligators, turtles, and snakes from the treetops.

The facility is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with tours running every 30 minutes.

Package options, as well as shuttle services from Downtown New Orleans, are available online.