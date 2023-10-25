NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Christian artist Zach Williams is making a stop in New Orleans during his “Zach Williams A Hundred Highways Tour” in 2024.

The tour will kick off on March 8, 2024, with a performance in Georgia. The tour will visit 30 cities with a stop at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans on April 6, 2024.

Attendees will get to see Williams perform music that “speaks to the heart of what it means to be human.” Williams has won two Grammy’s and is known for his hit songs “Chain Breaker” and “Rescue Story.”

He will be joined by “Keep on Hoping” singer Riley Clemmons who is said to have an “angelic voice and captivating stage presence.”

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 2. For more information, visit the Awakening Events website.

