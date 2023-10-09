NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan announced new stops on his “The Quittin Time 2024 Tour.”

The tour will kick off in Chicago on March 6, 2023. Bryan will perform in New Orleans on July 25, 2024, at the Caesar’s Superdome.

Supporting acts for the show will include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, The War and Treaty, Mt. Joy, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.

Presale begins on Wednesday, Oct. 18. General on-sale starts on Friday, Oct. 20.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts