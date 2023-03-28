NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The countdown to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is on!
Marking the one-month-out mark, Jazz Fest organizers met Tuesday to unveil new details as to what festivalgoers can expect this year.
JazzFest is scheduled for April 28-30 and May 4-7. Get tickets and more information here.
Ticket Packages
Single-Day General Admission
1st Weekend Single-Day Tickets (April 28, 29, & 30)
- Early-Bird Advanced Ticket: $80 through February 14
- Advance ticket: $85 through April 27
- Event Day Price: $95
- (Each ticket valid for any single day of the weekend)
- Child’s ticket: $5 (available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child)
2nd Weekend Single-Day Tickets (May 4, 5, 6 & 7)
- Early-Bird Advanced Ticket: $80 through February 14
- Advance ticket: $85 through May 3
- Event Day Price: $95
- (Each ticket valid for any single day of the weekend)
- Child’s ticket: $5 (available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child)
Locals Thursday Discount (May 4)
- Gate Price: $50
- Purchases can be made only at the gate and valid only on Thursday, May 4
- Open to Louisiana residents with valid identification
- Up to two admissions per resident
Weekend Passes
General Admission 3-Day Weekend Pass (April 28, 29, & 30)
- Early-Bird Weekend Pass: $225 through February 14
- Advance Weekend Pass: $240 while supplies last
General Admission 4-Day Weekend Pass (May 4, 5, 6, & 7)
- Early-Bird Weekend Pass: $275 through February 14
- Advance Weekend Pass: $290 while supplies last
Important: The Weekend Pass is a non-transferable wristband and there is no re-entry
Payment Plan: 25% down if purchased by February 22
Map: JazzFest 2023
The Food
Food Area 1
- Vaucresson’s Sausage Co.
- Catering Unlimited
- Joyce’s Lemonade
- CCI Catering
- Gallagher’s Grill
- DiMartino’s Famous Muffulettas
- Smitty’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
- Ten Talents Catering
- Smoke Street Catering
- Burks & Douglas
- Stuf Hapn Event Catering
- Papa Ninety Catering
- TCA Brocato, LLC
- Walker’s BBQ / Love At First Bite
- Patton’s Caterers
- Vucinovich’s Restaurant
- WWOZ Community Radio’s Mango Freeze
- Ms. Linda’s Catering
- Sunshine Concessions
Food Area 2
- Sunshine Concessions
- New Orleans Coffee Company
- The Galley Restaurant
- Mrs. Wheat’s Foods
- Prejean’s Restaurant
- Judah Lea
- Mona’s Café
- Ajun Cajun
- Loretta’s Authentic Pralines
- Wally Taillon
- TJ Gourmet
- Caluda’s
- Carmo
- Big River Foods
Congo Square
- AJ’s Sno-Balls
- Palmer’s Jamaican Cuisine
- Gambian Foods
- Keyala’s Pralines
- Strawberry Lemonade
Heritage Square
- Sunshine Concessions
- Ba Mien Vietnamese Cuisine
- Café du Monde
- Baquet’s Li’l Dizzy’s Café
- Down Home Creole Cookin’
- Down Home Creole Cookin’
- Francofonte Catering, LLC
Around the Grounds
- Cee Cee’s Sno-Balls
- Mr. Williams’ Pastries
- Angelo’s Bakery
- Francofonte Catering, LLC
- Loretta’s Authentic Pralines
- Roman Chewing Candy Company
- Plum Street Snowballs
- Lucky Dogs, Inc.
- WWOZ Community Radio’s Mango Freeze
- Jumbo Peanut Company
Grandstand
- Smitty’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
- Francofonte Catering, LLC
Cultural Exchange Village
- Carmo & FOWLMOUTH
The Music
The Cubes Schedule (printer-friendly version)
