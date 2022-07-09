NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— An authentic torpedo boat used during World War II has returned home to New Orleans after sailing the shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

On Saturday, PT-305, nicknamed USS Sudden Jerk, sailed home to the National WWII Museum for permanent display at the Kushner Restoration Pavillion.

The vessel was built in New Orleans mid-war and was fully restored from a state of disrepair by the museum from 2007 to 2017.

The boat has since spent multiple years on her home waters of the lake as an open display, serving as a piece of breathing history for tourists, history buffs, and war veterans looking to connect with their personal role in American history.

Sudden Jerk completed her final journey on Saturday to the KRP, where she will be reset from her operational state and prepared for permanent display. In early 2023, a full view of the boat from a custom-made observation deck along with guided tours will be available for museum visitors.