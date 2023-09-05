NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Abra Cadabra! The Champions of Magic will make an appearance in New Orleans in 2024.
World-class illusionists, top magicians and mind readers will put on a theatrical production showcasing magic and daring large-scale illusions.
Some tricks include Houdini’s water torture cell, mind-blowing predictions, levitation high above the stage and a grand finale.
Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 for the March 8 through 9 shows. Magic lovers can purchase the tickets at the Saenger Theatre box office or on the website.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Stories
- Best and worst states for securing concert tickets
- ‘World-class magicians’ coming to New Orleans in 2024
- Whoopi Goldberg misses ‘View’ season premiere after testing positive for COVID again
- Traveling Civil Rights Movement exhibition to debut in New Orleans
- Prosecutors ask Congress for help in ‘race against time’ to protect children from AI dangers