NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Abra Cadabra! The Champions of Magic will make an appearance in New Orleans in 2024.

World-class illusionists, top magicians and mind readers will put on a theatrical production showcasing magic and daring large-scale illusions.

Some tricks include Houdini’s water torture cell, mind-blowing predictions, levitation high above the stage and a grand finale.

(Courtesy: Ambassador Theatre Group)

(Courtesy: Ambassador Theatre Group)

(Courtesy: Ambassador Theatre Group)

(Courtesy: Ambassador Theatre Group)

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 for the March 8 through 9 shows. Magic lovers can purchase the tickets at the Saenger Theatre box office or on the website.

