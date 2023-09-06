NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lovers of literature, music and activism are in for a treat this November with the return of the annual Words & Music Festival.

The festival, hosted by One Book One New Orleans, brings together scholars for a week of performing arts, addressing issues of cultural justice and the empowerment of economic freedom for global majority-led organizations.

Held at the André Callioux Center for Performing Arts and Cultural Justice, the festival will take place from Wednesday, Nov. 15 to Saturday, Nov.18.

Featuring a poetry tribute to the legendary Tina Turner, those attending can expect comic workshops and staged reading of one-act plays. The festival’s annual Patty Friedmann Writing Competition will award a cash prize and guaranteed publication to an incarcerated juvenile.

“Words & Music is a space where every voice is valued and validated,” says OBONO Executive Director Dr. Megan Holt. “In addition to featuring writers, musicians, and scholars at all stages of their careers, Words & Music consciously seeks out work from communities that have been historically marginalized, because we believe that the arts are deeply aligned with social justice.”

Proceeds from Words & Music support OBONO’s year-round community literacy outreach efforts and free public programming.

More information about Words & Music can be found on the event’s website.

