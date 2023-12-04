NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Are you feeling lucky? You can get a chance to spin the wheel, buy a vowel and win next week at “Wheel of Fortune Live” in New Orleans.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with “Wheel of Fortune Live” game show host Mark L. Walberg to get a preview of all the fun!

“It is a whole set, very much like the TV show. If you are panicked about being on TV, you’re not going to be on TV. It really is just to enjoy and celebrate the game,” said Walberg.

“Wheel of Fortune” is one of the most popular and iconic television shows of all time, and this tour gives audience members a chance to compete like they would on the show.

“There’s no audition, no screening process. Just if your name gets lucky, you come up on the stage and play the game,” said Walberg.

This theatrical experience chooses audience members at random to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself.

Audience members have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic wheel. If they are lucky, they could win up to $10,000 in cash, other prizes and trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii.

“Also people in the audience win by playing puzzles in the audience in-between games. Anytime somebody wins big on stage we will match that, so if someone wins a trip to Paris, then someone in the audience also wins a trip to Paris,” Walberg said.

Walberg has visited New Orleans several times and says he’s ready for the New Orleans audience.

“It is one of my favorite places to go. I feel I can really connect with that audience,” he said.

“Wheel of Fortune Live” is at the Mahalia Jackson Theater next Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.

