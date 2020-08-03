Wilford Brimley, the face of Quaker Oats and ‘Cocoon’ Star, Dies at 85

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) - WWE star and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is part of a group that has purchased the XFL for $15 million, according to Variety’s sister site Sportico. He is splitting the cost of the league with RedBird Capital investor Gerry Cardinale.

"With gratitude and passion, I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our XFL brand,"Johnson tweeted shortly after the announcement. "Excited to create something special for the fans!"