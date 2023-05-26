NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the hottest ticket around! Fans swiftly got their concert tickets to Taylor Swift’s show, but not in New Orleans.

Taylor Swift won’t be coming to New Orleans for her mega-popular “Eras” tour, not because there is any “bad blood” between Taylor and New Orleans’ concert venue….The Superdome.

A statement from Caesars Superdome spokespeople said, “We would have loved to have been able to accommodate Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but we simply couldn’t make the tour dates available because of the ongoing renovation construction of Caesars Superdome. She played in the Superdome in 2018 with her “Reputation” tour and it was outstanding on every level, and we hope to have her back as soon as possible.”

Although fans understand, many still aren’t willing to just “shake it off.” Many fans from Louisiana are spending big bucks to travel to see her show in nearby cities like Atlanta, Houston, and Nashville.

It is going to be a “cruel summer” without Taylor here in NOLA.

