‘White Linen Night’ returns to downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — White Linen Night returns with ART, food, drinks, and fun in Downtown New Orleans.

This year’s event, sponsored by Fidelity Bank, will host the event on August 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. on the 300-600 blocks of Julia Street in the New Orleans’ historic Warehouse Arts District.

The 20 contemporary art galleries and institutions that compose the Arts District are eager to welcome guests back to visit and view their exhibitions in person.

Each gallery will present new exhibitions, with world-class art installations from talented artists.

The Contemporary Arts Center and The Ogden Museum of Southern art will also open their doors and unveil new exhibitions. As the event closes, guests are invited and encouraged to make their way to White Linen Night Party, After Dark, an after-party event presented by the CAC which will go until 11 p.m.

“White Linen Night has been part of the Arts District calendar for 27 years,” said Leslie-Claire Spillman, ADNO President.

She added, “While the events of the last 15 months have presented some challenges for this year’s event, we are grateful that with this new partnership with Fidelity Bank, we are able to welcome guests back to the district for the event we all know and love; a night of food, drink, fun, and most importantly ART. Join us for the art walk from 6-9 p.m. and then keep the party going into the night at the CAC, or drink and dine at the many incredible eateries and watering holes in the beautiful Arts District.”

“Fidelity Bank is proud to sign on as title sponsor and present White Linen night this year,” said Chris Ferris, the President, and CEO of Fidelity Bank.

For more information on participating galleries and institutions, visit the Arts District New Orleans website.



