NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The night will be right.
As it always is.
It’s Fidelity Bank White Linen Night.
And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood as a sneak peek at this year’s fun.
The night is Saturday, August 5.
From 5 p.m. to 10 pm.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Stories
- New Orleans doctor discusses water toxicity amid extreme heat
- Ohio voters reject ballot measure seen as threat to abortion rights effort
- Did you find a zucchini on your porch today? This might be why
- Juvenile violence on the rise in New Orleans
- Man arrested, pounds of meth seized following Slidell drug bust