NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is set to make a stop in New Orleans on Tuesday, December 12.

The live show will give audience members the chance to go on stage and feel like they’ve stepped into the game show itself.

Mark L. Wahlberg was announced as the host of the New Orleans show. The event will be held at Mahalia Jackson Theater.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Mahalia Jackson Theater website. Tickets are also available at the Saenger Theater box office at 1111 Canal Street.

