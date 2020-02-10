What your girl really wants on Valentine’s Day

Calling all last minute shoppers! Valentine’s Day is fast approaching so we put together a list of gifts that will have your Valentine swooning for weeks to come. All of the following gifts are available online, and express shipping is never a bad idea.

Are you a traditional gifter? If so, the Roses & Chocolates Gift Box from Romancehelpers is exactly what you’re looking for. Bring some poetic romance in your life and combine two classic Valentine’s Day gifts in one with this beautiful preserved rose Valentine’s Day Gift Box. Seventeen real preserved red roses will bloom in the box for at least two years creating one of the best lasting romantic memories. Inside the beautiful satin box, find 24 Ferrero Rocher hazelnut chocolates, as well as a romantic quote by William Shakespeare.

And if this gift isn’t calling your name, no worries. Romancehelpers have many more options to choose from. Take a stroll around their website and you are sure to find the perfect gift your special someone.

Think of the most special day of your life… now, do you remember what the stars looked like that day? Would you like to remember them forever? Your personalized star map, by The Night Sky, will bring just about anyone to tears.

Was it your first kiss, the birth of a child or that moment you realized your world had changed. Give a gift of the stars to always remember that special night. Create an 18″ x 24″ star map of the night your heart skipped a beat. Printed on the finest Art Matte paper with over 200 gsm weight. This wall art is of the highest quality.

The Night Sky uses the star catalog of the European Space Agency’s Hipparcos mission, a high precision catalog of stars generated by the Hipparcos space-based telescope. This star catalog is used to render the positions of the stars for any date or location in the past or future!

Ever heard your loved one complain about coworkers stealing their items out of the fridge? We have the solution! Uber Mini Fridges are making it possible to chill/keep warm whatever your heart desires in every space imaginable from offices to bedrooms, and man caves to dorm rooms.

The sleek and highly functional design features heating and cooling options to keep contents cool or hot. Utilizing state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly thermo-electric Peltier Technology, Uber Chill is capable of cooling or warming within a reasonable amount of time, cooling down to 32o F and warming up to 150o F. Keep your food warm now and your drinks cold for later!

Compact and weighing around three pounds, this 4-liter mini personal fridge holds up to six 12-ounce cans or four 500-milliliter bottles. Each mini fridge includes a built-in AC/DC transformer and two cords: one for home outlets and one for a 12-volt car cigarette lighter. Uber Chill is available on Amazon and the Uberappliance website.

With a mission to create distinctive, well-made goods and gifts that tell stories, Well Told hopes to inspire you to live memorably. With a vast collection of barware and drinkware, each item can be personalized to your preference. Well Told has a Valentine’s collection that will knock your socks off.

Deeply personalized Valentine’s Day gifts that tell your love story, from the stars on the night you met, to your first home together, to that big anniversary trip. Surprise your Valentine this year with a truly unique and meaningful gift from Well Told’s collection of thoughtfully crafted barware, drinkware, and accessories.