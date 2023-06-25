NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pools are open, temperatures are rising, it’s officially summer in New Orleans, and if you’re a local, you know exactly what that means.

Sno-ball season is in full swing, and people are heading to their go-to spots to cool off with the uniquely New Orleans frozen treat.

On Monday, June 19, we asked you to share your favorite local sno-ball spots with us on Instagram. Here is what you had to say:

Sal’s Sno-balls

By far the most suggested, Sal’s Sno-balls is based in Metairie and has been a clear area staple for more than 60 years serving sno-balls and ice cream in the community, according to their Instagram account.

1823 Metairie Avenue

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11:00 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday 1:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m.



Hansen’s Sno-Bliz

Located on Tchoupitoulas Street, Hansen’s Sno-Bliz has been around for 84 years serving sno-balls and ice cream with a wide range of flavors, according to their website.

4801 Tchoupitoulas Street

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.



Droopy’s Snowballs

Droopy’s Sno-balls has been in Harahan for 30 years and prides themselves on having “powder-soft” along with an array of ice cream options in addition to sno-balls, according to their Instagram account.

1133 Hickory Avenue

Hours: Monday-Wednesday 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Sunday 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.



Plum St. Snowballs

For those in Uptown New Orleans, Plum St. Snowballs has been serving the area since 1945 and offers a mix of classic and new flavors, according to their Instagram account.

1300 Burdette Street

Hours: Sunday-Friday 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Saturday 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.



SNO SHAK Snoballs and Ice Cream

Also known for their soft ice and fun flavors is SNO SHAK Snoballs & Ice Cream in Jefferson. In addition to sno-balls amd ice cream, SNO SHAK also offers nachos and hot dogs, according to their Instagram account.

4001 Jefferson Highway

Hours: Daily 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.



Lou Lou’s Snowballs & Ice Cream

Another Metairie spot is Lou Lou’s Snowballs & Ice Cream on Johnson Street. In addition to sno-balls, Lou Lou’s offers soft serve and other treats, according to their Facebook page.

3846 Johnson Street

Hours: Sunday-Monday 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.



