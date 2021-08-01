Watch: Monster Jam brings fans of all ages to Caesars Superdome Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, the Saint’s newly named Caesars Superdome held their first event at full capacity.

Fans and families of all ages attended the 2021 Monster Jam. It was an eventful night sectioned into three different competitions.

The first, a racing competition, the trucks raced along a prescribed course with the first advancing in the competition. The winner of the race turned out to be Ryan Anderson, also known as ‘Son-Uva-Digger.’

In the next round, the drivers got to show off their skills. The audience and fans in the stands ranked each competition throughout the event. Fans voted for Ryan Anderson to take the win for the skills challenge.

The end of the night ended with the freestyle competition. Competitors performed tricks and stunts throughout the floor area. Some competitors flipped, spun, and even destroyed their trucks looking to be the champion.

Although the freestyle challenge was a close one, Son-Uva-Digger ended the night with a sweep, also winning the freestyle challenge.