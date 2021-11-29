Walmart announces CyberWeek deals special offer for Walmart + members

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

As Walmart wraps up its “Black Friday Deals for Days” events, the retailer is announcing new information on Cyber Monday, which will continue to offer customers the deepest savings of the season, during the biggest online shopping event of the year, with deals running all week long.

Walmart’s CyberWeek starts 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28 on Walmart.com.

New this year, for Walmart+ members, Walmart has something extra exciting this Cyber Monday. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 29, Walmart+ paid members will receive exclusive access to shop this season’s hottest gaming consoles including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital and Xbox Series X – online only and while supplies last.

And to kick off the Walmart CyberWeek celebration, Jason Derulo will host Twitter’s first shoppable livestream at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28. The musician-turned-internet sensation will be showing off his top gifts of the season for the whole family, and customers can watch and shop on Twitter, Walmart.com/live and all of Walmart’s social channels.

Here’s a peek at a few of Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals:

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-QT XL Pressure Cooker for $149 (Special Buy)

Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard for $89 (was $198)

onn. 58” 4K Roku TV for $328 (was $478)

Spalding 54” Shatter-proof Portable Basketball Hoop for $185 (was $299)

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6” for $99 (was $129)