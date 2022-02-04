BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux cinches the top spot on Entrepreneur’s sports bar franchise list for the second year in a row.

The popular restaurant closed the 2021 year with 27% positive same-store sales growth over 2020 and $5 million in average unit volume, according to an official Walk-On’s news release.

“At Walk-On’s, we pride ourselves in being a leading national franchise in the restaurant and casual dining space, and 2021 proved no different,” said Walk-On’s CEO & Founder Brandon Landry. “As we head into 2022, we’re well-positioned to spur even more growth and couldn’t have made these strides without our incredible team. We are proud to continue to introduce Walk-On’s scratch-made Cajun and Americana cuisine and family-friendly atmosphere to more markets across the country as we kick-off 2022.”

Other accomplishments in 2021 included opening 15 new restaurants and 100 restaurants in various stages of development, according to restaurant officials. New designs of the restaurant feature elevated graphics and a beer garden.

Walk-On’s plans to open up to 20 more locations in 2022. Openings are planned in the following markets: Gilbert, Arizona; Las Vegas; Pooler and Warner Robins, Georgia; and Wichita, Kansas.